HPD asking public’s help with shooting at Zo’s Corna

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were wounded early Sunday morning in a shooting outside Zo’s Corna.

Hattiesburg police responded to report iof a shooting just after 2 a.m outside the club on Eastside Avenue in Hattiesburg.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, When officers arrived on scene, it was discovered that two individuals had left the scene in a personal vehicle, seeking treatment for apparent gunshot wounds.

The two individuals were treated for their injuries at a local hospital, HPD said.

No other information was provided in reference to the incident.

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

