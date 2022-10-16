Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

HPD asking public’s help with shooting at Zo’s Corna

Hattiesburg police are seeking information on a shooting outside Zo's Corna early Saturday...
Hattiesburg police are seeking information on a shooting outside Zo's Corna early Saturday morning that sent two to the hospital for treatment of apparent gunshot wounds.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were wounded early Sunday morning in a shooting outside Zo’s Corna.

Hattiesburg police responded to report iof a shooting just after 2 a.m outside the club on Eastside Avenue in Hattiesburg.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, When officers arrived on scene, it was discovered that two individuals had left the scene in a personal vehicle, seeking treatment for apparent gunshot wounds.

The two individuals were treated for their injuries at a local hospital, HPD said.

No other information was provided in reference to the incident.

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones County Coroner Burl Hall identified Saturday the victim in Friday afternoon's fatal crash...
Ovett man killed in Jones County accident identified
generic crash
Jones Co. wreck results in 1 fatality
J5 Family Farms
J5 Family Farms opens in Wiggins
Wood-industry-based companies joining to bring 60 new jobs to Philadelphia area.
Business venture expected to bring 60 new jobs
Sheriff warns of phone scam in Marion County.
Marion County sheriff warns of phone scam

Latest News

Hellfighters USA holds Block Party and 12th annual Phillips Drive In reunion
Hellfighters USA holds block party, PDI celebrates 12th annual reunion
J5 Family Farms
J5 Family Farms opens in Wiggins
Pirates plunder Pocket Museum
Pocket Museum played host to pirates Saturday
Wiggins family farm open to public on weekends
New family farm opened in Wiggins