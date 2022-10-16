Homecoming weekend boosting business in Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s Homecoming weekend for Southern Miss and it’s not only an exciting time for football fans, but also for Hub City hotels and restaurants that are seeing some extra business from all the visitors in town.

“It’s been very good for the Midtown area, specifically, at Fuzzy’s as well,” said Justin Harris, co-owner of Fuzzy’s Taco Shot. “I haven’t had a chance to look up and see everything else, but I know right here, ever since we’ve been open, it’s been packed.”

The staff at Hotel Indigo say they were fully booked for Homecoming, while folks at both Fuzzy’s Taco Shop and Chicken Salad Chick says Homecoming had increased business at those restaurants.

“We’ve been prepping for this weekend for a while now and we’re completely sold out,” said Katelyn Brumfield, a front desk clerk with Hotel Indigo.

Harris says Homecoming usually boosts his business by 50 percent over regular, home game days.

Danny Buchanan, a cashier with Chicken Salad Chick, said the restaurant had been cooking.

“For a Saturday, it’s actually been a little bit busier, especially for our lunch rush, especially right before the parade hits,”Buchanan said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.