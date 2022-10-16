Hellfighters USA holds block party, PDI celebrates 12th annual reunion

LAUREL Miss. (WDAM) - Hellfighters USA hosted a block party Saturday to try and make a difference for some in the community.

That seemed like such a good idea, Phillips Drive-In decided to tether its 12th annual reunion to making a difference as well.

“The community has really supported us,” said Jennifer Price, one of the organizers with Hellfighters USA. “We’re doing a huge fundraiser for Mission at the Cross, so everybody has come out supported us which PDI is doing for make a wish foundation so we are just thank everybody, thank the community for supporting us.”

The free event featured vendors and kids’ activities,

“We had a mechanical bull Saturday, we had hatchet throwing,” Price said. “We’ve had a dunkin’ booth, we’ve had JDQ BBQ, Papa Doughs Pizza and more.”

Phillips Drive In also celebrated making new memories and raising money for the Make-a-Wish foundation.

“My favorite part, seriously, is like the little girl that’s on stage right now,” said Danny Shows, Magnolia Cruisers president.

“She’s fixing to tell us about her wish that was granted to her last year and that’s my favorite part.”

For the past 26 years, the restaurant has been able to grant 35 wishes for local kids in the community.

Both events bring in folks throughout the Pine Belt, making it highly anticipated. Shows said

“It’s an annual event and the people they expect this event and you can tell by the spectators that are here there’s probably 3,000 people here, it’s like going to the fair,” Shows said. “It’s a great thing.”

The Hellfighters USA Block Party and the PDI Reunion both concluded with the annual fireworks show.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.