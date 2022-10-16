Hannah’s Sunday Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be average as temperatures fall into the mid-70s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s. There is no chance of showers as we go throughout the rest of this evening and skies will be mostly clear.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the low 80s across the area. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day and there is a 10% chance of rain in the morning.

Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s. We will see sunny skies throughout the day.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. There will be no chance for rain and skies will be mostly sunny.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 60s across the area. Skies will be mostly sunny and there is no chance for showers.

