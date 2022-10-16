Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hannah’s Sunday Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be average as temperatures fall into the mid-70s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s. There is no chance of showers as we go throughout the rest of this evening and skies will be mostly clear.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the low 80s across the area. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day and there is a 10% chance of rain in the morning.

Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s. We will see sunny skies throughout the day.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. There will be no chance for rain and skies will be mostly sunny.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 60s across the area. Skies will be mostly sunny and there is no chance for showers.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones County Coroner Burl Hall identified Saturday the victim in Friday afternoon's fatal crash...
Ovett man killed in Jones County accident identified
generic crash
Jones Co. wreck results in 1 fatality
J5 Family Farms
J5 Family Farms opens in Wiggins
Wood-industry-based companies joining to bring 60 new jobs to Philadelphia area.
Business venture expected to bring 60 new jobs
Sheriff warns of phone scam in Marion County.
Marion County sheriff warns of phone scam

Latest News

Hannah’s Sunday Forecast
Hannah’s Sunday Forecast
Hannah's Saturday Forecast
Hannah’s Saturday Forecast
Patrick WDAM Weather
Sunny and warm this weekend
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 10/13
Your Friday is looking sunny and warm.