Hannah’s Saturday Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be average as temperatures fall into the mid-70s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s. There is no chance of showers as we go throughout the rest of this evening and skies will be mostly clear.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 80s across the area. There is no chance for showers as we go throughout the day. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

Monday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s. We will see sunny skies throughout the day. There is a very slight 10% chance for rain throughout the day.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. There will be no chance for rain and skies will be mostly sunny.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 60s across the area. Skies will be mostly sunny and there is no chance for showers.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.