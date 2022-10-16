Ellisville’s Deason Home rumored to house Confederate ghost

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi is home to hundreds of ghost stories and the Pine Belt is no exception.

A landmark in Ellisville is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a confederate officer.

The Amos Deason Home is a quaint cottage located in the heart of Ellisville, but don’t let the look fool you.

The house has a dark history, culminating in a murder and a supposed haunting, according to Frances Murphy of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

“We were having an open house, and several of us saw a globe from an old oil lantern just rise up in the air, move forward and fall on the floor,” Murphy said.

The story begins with a confederate soldier named Newt Knight, who deserted during the Civil War, and a confederate officer, Amos McLemore, who was sent to capture him.

McLemore, a friend of Deason, was invited to stay at the house during his search. His troops worked diligently to find Knight, but never succeeded.

According to local legend, Knight decided to take matters into his own hands.

“The story is that he sneaked up on the porch, threw the door open and shot McLemore while they were in one of the rooms, planning their next day,” Murphy said. “So Newt and his men disappeared into the darkness, never to be tried or convicted of the crime and McLemore passed away several days later.”

Nowadays, the house is used for educational purposes, but legend says the ghost of McLemore still haunts the house.

“We have a lot of weird things that happen in the house,” Murphy said. “We really don’t know the origin of it, but we have rocking chairs that rock with no reason. We’ve heard footsteps walking through the house, like heavy boots. We’ve seen things move.”

Fact or fiction? We’ll let you be the judge of that.

The house has gone through three owners since Deason left it behind.

Currently, it is owned by the Tallahalla Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. It was targeted for eminent domain, but was added to the National Register of Historic Places to preserve it.

