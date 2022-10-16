Win Stuff
American Legion hosts 2nd annual gumbo cookoff

By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - People in Laurel filled their bellies for a good cause.

The American Legion Post 11 in Laurel hosted its second annual gumbo cookoff, which helped raise money to cover day-to-day operations.

“Our proceeds are going into a general fund, which helps us continue to help veterans that are in nursing homes, if their house burns down, or anything a veteran might need,”Ladies Auxiliary President Suzzanne Weaver. “That includes food, clothing and it helps us keep them growing.”

Competitors started cooking at sunrise Sunday and had until noon to cook up an award-winning gumbo.

The Paradise Pest Control Gumbo Team took first-place again, taking to prize in back-to-back years.

