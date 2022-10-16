Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

4 wounded in shooting outside of Atlanta university library

The shooting happened early Sunday around 1:00 a.m. as students gathered outside of the...
The shooting happened early Sunday around 1:00 a.m. as students gathered outside of the Woodruff Library to listen to a DJ.
By Amanda Alvarado and Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Authorities say four people were injured in a shooting outside of a library near Clark Atlanta University.

At least three of the victims are students, Atlanta News First reported.

The shooting happened early Sunday around 1:00 a.m. as students gathered outside of the Woodruff Library to listen to a DJ.

Police say three victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. A fourth victim was grazed by a bullet and refused medical attention.

The historically Black college was celebrating homecoming.

Copyright 2022 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Jones Co. wreck results in 1 fatality
Jones County Coroner Burl Hall identified Saturday the victim in Friday afternoon's fatal crash...
Ovett man killed in Jones County accident identified
J5 Family Farms
J5 Family Farms opens in Wiggins
Wood-industry-based companies joining to bring 60 new jobs to Philadelphia area.
Business venture expected to bring 60 new jobs
Two popular Laurel destinations ready to hold the 12th annual PDI reunion, which has grown so...
Hellfighters USA & PDI plan for annual block party in Laurel

Latest News

Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck
Investigators inspect a site after shelling near an administrative building, in Donetsk, the...
Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor’s office in occupied Donetsk
A father and son on a fishing trip were caught off guard by a humpback whale that broke the...
Humpback whale breaches surface of the water near father and son
A father and son on a fishing trip were caught off guard by a humpback whale that broke the...
Father and son surprised by humpback whale while fishing