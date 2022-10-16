Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

3rd annual ‘Kickstands Up’ staged Saturday

Saturday saw the third annual 'Kickstands Up/Richard Headrick Memorial Ride' take place
Saturday saw the third annual 'Kickstands Up/Richard Headrick Memorial Ride' take place(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hellfighters USA held their third Annual Kickstands-Up/Richard Headrick Memorial Ride Saturday.

The ride included more than 200 motorcycles from all over the country.

The ride honors Richard Headrick, the founder of Hellfighters USA, and collect donations for the Mission at the Cross.

“My husband, Richard, meant everything to me and so this is really special to me because everybody who comes today just tells me how much he was loved,” said Gina Headrick, Richard’s widow and organizer of the memorial ride.

“He did so many wonderful things and he wanted to point people to Christ, and so we hope that everybody who comes here will hear the name of Jesus more than once and know how much they are loved and how much I appreciate them being here.”

The Memorial Ride lasted two hours and returned to the base to continue the Hellfighters USA Block Party.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Jones Co. wreck results in 1 fatality
-
Truck catches fire on SB I-59 in Jones Co.
John William Anderson, 47, is being charged with murder after a shooting at the Country Kwik...
Investigators: Cellphone records show Saucier gas station murder was scheduled
U.S. Marshalls arrested 28-year-old Kadijah King in connection to the July 30, 2022, shooting...
Woman arrested for Hattiesburg Waffle House shooting
Actor Robbie Coltrane arrives at the "Great Expectations" photo call as part of the BFI London...
Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hagrid, dies at 72

Latest News

A charity softball game hosted by the Order of the Eastern Star was hosted at Vernon Dahmer...
Order of Eastern Star hosts ‘Batting for You’ charity softball game
Fuzzy's Taco Shop was among the Hattiesburg restaurants that saw an increase in business for...
Homecoming weekend boosting business in Hub City
The theme for USM Homecoming 2022 is "You're So Golden."
USM President Joe Paul serves as grand marshal for annual homecoming parade
Worthy Stables provides therapy to many different types of people through horses.
Local nonprofit uses horses as a therapeutic tool