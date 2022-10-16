3rd annual ‘Kickstands Up’ staged Saturday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hellfighters USA held their third Annual Kickstands-Up/Richard Headrick Memorial Ride Saturday.

The ride included more than 200 motorcycles from all over the country.

The ride honors Richard Headrick, the founder of Hellfighters USA, and collect donations for the Mission at the Cross.

“My husband, Richard, meant everything to me and so this is really special to me because everybody who comes today just tells me how much he was loved,” said Gina Headrick, Richard’s widow and organizer of the memorial ride.

“He did so many wonderful things and he wanted to point people to Christ, and so we hope that everybody who comes here will hear the name of Jesus more than once and know how much they are loved and how much I appreciate them being here.”

The Memorial Ride lasted two hours and returned to the base to continue the Hellfighters USA Block Party.

