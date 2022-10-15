Southern Miss Homecoming Weekend is finally here

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Homecoming week is just getting started at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Homecoming activities continued Friday night with a pep rally, getting Golden Eagle fans hyped up for the week.

On Saturday afternoon, starting at 1 p.m., the USM Homecoming Parade will come through Hardy Street with candy and beads thrown to excited fans from different floats.

USM alum Adam Doleac will also perform at Southern Station. He will begin at 1 p.m. and take a break around 4 p.m. for the Eagle Walk, but he will pick the show back up afterward.

“Homecoming is a week that we circle on the calendar as soon as the football schedule comes out,” said USM Alumni Association Executive Director Jerry DeFatta. “It’s truly something you look forward to. It’s an opportunity for families to circle and make that one trip to Hattiesburg, who live a good ways away. The Southern Miss spirit is really on display this week.”

The Golden Eagles will kick off against Arkansas State Red Wolves at 6 p.m. for the Homecoming football game.

To see a full schedule of events and a map of the parade route, click HERE.

