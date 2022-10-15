Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Southern Miss Homecoming Weekend is finally here

Homecoming week is just getting started at the University of Southern Mississippi.
By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Homecoming week is just getting started at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Homecoming activities continued Friday night with a pep rally, getting Golden Eagle fans hyped up for the week.

On Saturday afternoon, starting at 1 p.m., the USM Homecoming Parade will come through Hardy Street with candy and beads thrown to excited fans from different floats.

USM alum Adam Doleac will also perform at Southern Station. He will begin at 1 p.m. and take a break around 4 p.m. for the Eagle Walk, but he will pick the show back up afterward.

“Homecoming is a week that we circle on the calendar as soon as the football schedule comes out,” said USM Alumni Association Executive Director Jerry DeFatta. “It’s truly something you look forward to. It’s an opportunity for families to circle and make that one trip to Hattiesburg, who live a good ways away. The Southern Miss spirit is really on display this week.”

The Golden Eagles will kick off against Arkansas State Red Wolves at 6 p.m. for the Homecoming football game.

To see a full schedule of events and a map of the parade route, click HERE.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All six suspects are incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending their...
Sheriff’s department narcotics agents arrest 6 in Jones Co.
Officers recovered approximately $13,124 in cash, 3 handguns (1 stolen), 2 rifles, 388 grams of...
Hattiesburg man arrested on drug, gun charges
Firefighters found an overturned dump truck, which appeared to have been pulling a box truck.
Florida man dies in single-vehicle accident on I-59 in Jones Co.
-
Jones Co. man on trial found dead of apparent suicide
generic crash
Jones Co. wreck results in 1 fatality

Latest News

Dyslexia
Mississippi educators attend Dyslexia Symposium in Hattiesburg
Work begins on Jones Co. roof donated by Cox Roofing
Cox Roofing begins work on roof for Jones Co. nurse
Two popular Laurel destinations ready to hold the 12th annual PDI reunion, which has grown so...
Hellfighters USA & PDI plan for annual block party in Laurel
Project costs about $20,000 to fix drainage issues.
Parking lot at Richton High School redone to fix flood issues