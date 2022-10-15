Rep. Palazzo attends groundbreaking held for Shelby MATES expansion

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi National Guard gathered with local, state and federal officials Friday to celebrate the start of a major construction project at Camp Shelby.

They broke ground for an expansion of the Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site (MATES).

That facility repairs and maintains tanks and other vehicles for National Guard units in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.

“Mississippi has a great reputation nationally, especially with the active duty force, about the kind of work we do here,” said Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general for Mississippi. “We’ve got a lot of talent here, but we need a building to match the talent, and that’s what we’re celebrating today.”

The expansion is 52,000 square feet and will give National Guard personnel a better facility for working on the Army’s newest equipment.

“Not only is this going to allow us additional footage, square footage, but the height,” said Col. Rick Weaver, commander of Camp Shelby. “The new vehicles that are coming in, you’ve got to be able to operate them differently than we do in the current facility.”

Among those attending the groundbreaking was U.S. Representative Steven Palazzo, who helped secure the $15.5 million in federal funds for the project.

“The money was well spent because it’s going to help with basically providing for our national security,” Palazzo said. “It’s also going to attract new units to come here to Camp Shelby, MS, which means we’re going to create even more jobs.”

The current MATES was built in 1984.

The National Guard said the facility has repairedovern 10,000 pieces of equipment, saving taxpayers more than $2.4 million.

The size of the current MATES is more than 20,000 square feet.

