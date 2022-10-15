Parking lot at Richton High School redone to fix flood issues

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mud puddles may be a thing of the past at Richton High School.

The school district recently completed a $20,000 project to cover the football parking lot with rocks to prevent flooding issues.

“It was really hard for people to move around in our parking lot during football,” said Richton School District Superintendent Clay Anglin. “. Water would stand out there a lot. Most of that was because of drainage, and then on the flip side of that, in the summertime, it would just get extremely hard, difficult to maintain.”

The lot was previously made of a sand and gravel mixture that would absorb water quickly, causing big mud puddles. The new rocks allow for the water to run off.

The parking lot is also used for many different things during the week.

“It’s not just necessarily a parking lot,” said Anglin. “It’s a way of dropping kids off and turn around too, so that parking lot sees a lot of traffic throughout the day.”

Perry County District 3 Supervisor Tim Wise also sent crews to work on additional drainage issues around the lot.

