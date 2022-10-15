Win Stuff
Ovett man killed in Jones County accident identified

Jones County Coroner Burl Hall identified Saturday the victim in Friday afternoon's fatal crash off Ovett-Petal Road.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 25-year-old Ovett man was identified as the victim in a fatal crash on Friday evening, the Jones County coroner said.

Coroner Burl Hall Saturday evening identified Casey Aaron Coleman as the driver of a Ford F-150 truck that left the roadway and struck a tree.

Witnesses said the pickup was traveling east on Ovett-Petal Road about 5:30 p.m. Friday when the driver lost control.

Hall said Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Volunteer fire departments from Union, Ovett, Glade and Boggy responded to the site, as did deputies from Jones County Sheriff’s Department and personnel from the Jones Coroner’s Officer.

