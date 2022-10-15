Win Stuff
Mississippi educators attend Dyslexia Symposium in Hattiesburg

The Hattiesburg Convention Center hosted educators from around the state for the annual Dyslexia Symposium.
By Hannah Hayes
Oct. 14, 2022
Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University held a Dyslexia Symposium in honor of Dyslexia Awareness Month. The symposium was to further teach educators across Mississippi better methods when teaching children with dyslexia.

Dyslexia is a learning disability that prevents young children from recognizing letters and words.

Tim Odegard is a Professor of Psychology who has a passion for helping teachers and parents turn their children into strong leaders. He was a guest speaker at the symposium.

“I talked about how reading happens in the brain and what we’ve learned through neuroscience over the last 50 years and also what we’ve learned through research into how to effectively teach reading to children,” Odegard said.

Another speaker was Cena Holifield, who co-founded the 3-D School in Petal - a school dedicated to children overcoming dyslexi. She said that dyslexia researchers agree that more resources are now available for parents and teachers working with children diagnosed with dyslexia than ever before.

You can find more information on the 3-D School website HERE.

