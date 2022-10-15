Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

MBI, Southaven PD investigating officer-involved shooting in Southaven

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Southaven Police Department are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Saturday.

MBI says the shooting involved the Drew Police Department. It happened around 12:30 a.m. near the Red Hook Cajun Seafood restaurant in Southaven.

Southaven police also stated that one subject was shot and left the scene prior to officers’ arrival, according to their Facebook page.

“The victim was located in Horn Lake, MS shortly after the shooting and has been transported to Regional. One is in critical condition,” the post reads.

A person of interest was detained for questioning. However, this is an ongoing investigation.

“MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence,” a press release said. “Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the local Attorney General’s Office,” the MBI said in a press release.

SPD asks that anyone who has information about the shooting at Red Hook, please contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email us at tips@southaven.org.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Jones Co. wreck results in 1 fatality
-
Truck catches fire on SB I-59 in Jones Co.
John William Anderson, 47, is being charged with murder after a shooting at the Country Kwik...
Investigators: Cellphone records show Saucier gas station murder was scheduled
Actor Robbie Coltrane arrives at the "Great Expectations" photo call as part of the BFI London...
Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hagrid, dies at 72
-
Jones Co. man on trial found dead of apparent suicide

Latest News

Wood-industry-based companies joining to bring 60 new jobs to Philadelphia area.
Business venture expected to bring 60 new jobs
Sheriff warns of phone scam in Marion County.
Marion County sheriff warns of phone scam
Roughly 75 people met across the street from the Gulfport Police Department, calling for the...
Demonstrators call for release of body cam video of the night Jaheim McMillan was shot
Gametime!
Gametime! - Week 8