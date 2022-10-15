Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Marion County sheriff warns of phone scam

Sheriff warns of phone scam in Marion County.
Sheriff warns of phone scam in Marion County.(Free-to-use)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County Sheriff Berkley Hall is asking residents to be wary of a phone scam that has been reported to his office.

Hall says that residents are receiving calls from (601) 746-4006, alleging that the caller is with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and advising intended victims that they have warrants that need to immediately be resolved.

“This is a scam,” Hall said in a post on MCSO’s Facebook page. “Our office does not call individuals about warrants.”

To report any suspicious phone calls, please call MCSO (601) 736-5051 or e-mail marioncountysheriff.org.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Jones Co. wreck results in 1 fatality
-
Truck catches fire on SB I-59 in Jones Co.
John William Anderson, 47, is being charged with murder after a shooting at the Country Kwik...
Investigators: Cellphone records show Saucier gas station murder was scheduled
Actor Robbie Coltrane arrives at the "Great Expectations" photo call as part of the BFI London...
Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hagrid, dies at 72
-
Jones Co. man on trial found dead of apparent suicide

Latest News

Roughly 75 people met across the street from the Gulfport Police Department, calling for the...
Demonstrators call for release of body cam video of the night Jaheim McMillan was shot
Gametime!
Gametime! - Week 8
Gametime!
Gametime! - Week 8
USM hosts Arkansas State for their homecoming football game.
Southern Miss Homecoming Weekend is finally here