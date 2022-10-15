Marion County sheriff warns of phone scam

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County Sheriff Berkley Hall is asking residents to be wary of a phone scam that has been reported to his office.

Hall says that residents are receiving calls from (601) 746-4006, alleging that the caller is with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and advising intended victims that they have warrants that need to immediately be resolved.

“This is a scam,” Hall said in a post on MCSO’s Facebook page. “Our office does not call individuals about warrants.”

To report any suspicious phone calls, please call MCSO (601) 736-5051 or e-mail marioncountysheriff.org.

