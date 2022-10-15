Jones Co. wreck results in 1 fatality

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A crash in Jones County resulted in the death of an Ovett man Friday night.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a passenger vehicle struck a tree on Ovett-Petal Road in southern Jones County on Friday, Oct. 14. No other cars were involved.

Jones County Coroner Burl Hall pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released, and officials are working on making next-of-kin notifications.

The Jones County Volunteer Fire Department, EMServ and AAA ambulance services also responded to the scene.

