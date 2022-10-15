Hellfighters USA & PDI plan for annual block party in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Hellfighters USA and Phillip’s Drive-In (PDI) are getting ready for the 12th annual PDI Reunion tomorrow in Laurel, which has grown so much that it’s now being called the Hellfighters USA Block Party.

The free, family-friendly event includes live music, a car show, a memorial ride, food and fireworks.

“It’s sort of like a big family reunion,” said Ken Keyes, an organizer of the PDI event. “PDI, in my day, was like Mel’s Diner in the movie American Graffiti. It’s just where we all hung out, and so we come back once a year to relive those old memories and make new ones.”

Another Organizer, Gina Headrick, agreed and said it’s a great time for the whole family.

“It’s a great time to have wholesome fun,” said Headrick. “You don’t have to get rowdy, you don’t have to party, and you remember it the next day, so it’s a really good time. And it’s always been called the PDI Reunion, which is the 12th annual PDI Reunion, but because it’s grown so much we’re calling it the Hellfighters USA Block Party.”

The Hellfighters USA Block Party will begin at noon and end with fireworks at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.

