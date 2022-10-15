Gametime! - Week 8
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 1:02 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Another week of high school football is in the books. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the Pine Belt:
- Taylorsville (60) Lumberton (22)
- Columbia (40) Purvis (14)
- Oak Grove (41) Terry (16)
- Laurel (49) South Jones (7)
- West Jones (34) Florence (7)
- Hattiesburg (27) Brookhaven (8)
- Bay Springs (56) Mount Olive (12)
- Perry Central (42) West Marion (24)
- Collins (35) Richland (12)
- Wayne County (33) Natchez (12)
- East Marion (36) Bogue Chitto (6)
- Wayne Academy (37) Columbia Academy (12)
- Poplarville (41) FCAHS (6)
- Sumrall (28) Lawrence County (12)
- North Forrest (24) Stringer (20)
- Northwest Rankin (37) Petal (22)
- East Rankin Academy (36) Sacred Heart (12)
- Parklane Academy (46) PCS (14)
- Mize (13) Heidelberg (7)
- George County (35) Pearl River Central (0)
- St. Stanislaus (38) Seminary (0)
- Raleigh (40) Magee (15)
- Amite (30) Sylva-Bay Academy (6)
- Moss Point (56) Greene County (35)
- Picayune (55) West Harrison (0)
- Newton County (24) Northeast Jones (16) – Thursday
