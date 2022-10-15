Gametime! - Week 8

Win Stuff
By Taylor Curet
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 1:02 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Another week of high school football is in the books. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the Pine Belt:

  • Taylorsville (60) Lumberton (22)
  • Columbia (40) Purvis (14)
  • Oak Grove (41) Terry (16)
  • Laurel (49) South Jones (7)
  • West Jones (34) Florence (7)
  • Hattiesburg (27) Brookhaven (8)
  • Bay Springs (56) Mount Olive (12)
  • Perry Central (42) West Marion (24)
  • Collins (35) Richland (12)
  • Wayne County (33) Natchez (12)
  • East Marion (36) Bogue Chitto (6)
  • Wayne Academy (37) Columbia Academy (12)
  • Poplarville (41) FCAHS (6)
  • Sumrall (28) Lawrence County (12)
  • North Forrest (24) Stringer (20)
  • Northwest Rankin (37) Petal (22)
  • East Rankin Academy (36) Sacred Heart (12)
  • Parklane Academy (46) PCS (14)
  • Mize (13) Heidelberg (7)
  • George County (35) Pearl River Central (0)
  • St. Stanislaus (38) Seminary (0)
  • Raleigh (40) Magee (15)
  • Amite (30) Sylva-Bay Academy (6)
  • Moss Point (56) Greene County (35)
  • Picayune (55) West Harrison (0)
  • Newton County (24) Northeast Jones (16) – Thursday

