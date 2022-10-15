Gametime! - Week 8

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Another week of high school football is in the books. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the Pine Belt:

Taylorsville (60) Lumberton (22)

Columbia (40) Purvis (14)

Oak Grove (41) Terry (16)

Laurel (49) South Jones (7)

West Jones (34) Florence (7)

Hattiesburg (27) Brookhaven (8)

Bay Springs (56) Mount Olive (12)

Perry Central (42) West Marion (24)

Collins (35) Richland (12)

Wayne County (33) Natchez (12)

East Marion (36) Bogue Chitto (6)

Wayne Academy (37) Columbia Academy (12)

Poplarville (41) FCAHS (6)

Sumrall (28) Lawrence County (12)

North Forrest (24) Stringer (20)

Northwest Rankin (37) Petal (22)

East Rankin Academy (36) Sacred Heart (12)

Parklane Academy (46) PCS (14)

Mize (13) Heidelberg (7)

George County (35) Pearl River Central (0)

St. Stanislaus (38) Seminary (0)

Raleigh (40) Magee (15)

Amite (30) Sylva-Bay Academy (6)

Moss Point (56) Greene County (35)

Picayune (55) West Harrison (0)

Newton County (24) Northeast Jones (16) – Thursday

