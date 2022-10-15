Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Demonstrators call for release of body cam video of the night Jaheim McMillan was shot

Roughly 75 people met across the street from the Gulfport Police Department, calling for the...
Roughly 75 people met across the street from the Gulfport Police Department, calling for the release of the body camera and dash cam footage from the night Jaheim McMillan was shot by police.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of people gathered in downtown Gulfport Saturday afternoon, calling for more transparency into an officer-involved shooting that led to a 15-year-old’s death.

Roughly 75 people met across the street from the Gulfport Police Department. They were calling for the release of the body camera and dash cam footage from the night Jaheim McMillan was shot by police.

Court documents reveal events leading up to fatal officer involved shooting in Gulfport

Protesters chanted sayings like “Hands up, Don’t shoot,” “No justice, no peace,” and “Say his name. Jaheim.”

Community members hold vigil for Jaheim McMillan

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Attorney General’s Office are handling the investigation into this incident. Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell has said the video will be released after the investigation is complete.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump to represent family of Gulfport teen shot and killed by police officer

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Jones Co. wreck results in 1 fatality
-
Truck catches fire on SB I-59 in Jones Co.
John William Anderson, 47, is being charged with murder after a shooting at the Country Kwik...
Investigators: Cellphone records show Saucier gas station murder was scheduled
Actor Robbie Coltrane arrives at the "Great Expectations" photo call as part of the BFI London...
Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hagrid, dies at 72
-
Jones Co. man on trial found dead of apparent suicide

Latest News

Sheriff warns of phone scam in Marion County.
Marion County sheriff warns of phone scam
Gametime!
Gametime! - Week 8
Gametime!
Gametime! - Week 8
USM hosts Arkansas State for their homecoming football game.
Southern Miss Homecoming Weekend is finally here