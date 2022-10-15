Cox Roofing begins work on roof for Jones Co. nurse

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Cox Roofing is working on a new roof for a Laurel nurse as part of their annual charitable giving.

Each year the company gives away a roof to somebody who can’t afford one. Last year, the company provided a new roof for a veteran, and this year, Cox Roofing chose Sherry Stringer, a retired local nurse.

The entire roofing process takes one full day of work and can cost up to $15,000.

“We try to make sure that the person does need a new roof,” said Johnathan Cox, owner of Cox Roofing. “It’s not covered by their insurance company, those kinds of things, because you don’t want to give a roof to somebody who can get it some other way without paying for it out of pocket, but at the same time, somebody that’s deserving, that needs it. We want to make sure that’s the person who gets the roof, and so far, all the roofs we’ve given away, that’s been the case in every situation.”

Cox Roofing plans to continue giving back - next year, the free roof will go to a law enforcement officer.

