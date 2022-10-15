Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Cox Roofing begins work on roof for Jones Co. nurse

Cox Roofing donates a new roof, including materials and labor, to a Jones County first responder every year. This year they selected a local nurse.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Cox Roofing is working on a new roof for a Laurel nurse as part of their annual charitable giving.

Each year the company gives away a roof to somebody who can’t afford one. Last year, the company provided a new roof for a veteran, and this year, Cox Roofing chose Sherry Stringer, a retired local nurse.

The entire roofing process takes one full day of work and can cost up to $15,000.

“We try to make sure that the person does need a new roof,” said Johnathan Cox, owner of Cox Roofing. “It’s not covered by their insurance company, those kinds of things, because you don’t want to give a roof to somebody who can get it some other way without paying for it out of pocket, but at the same time, somebody that’s deserving, that needs it. We want to make sure that’s the person who gets the roof, and so far, all the roofs we’ve given away, that’s been the case in every situation.”

Cox Roofing plans to continue giving back - next year, the free roof will go to a law enforcement officer.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All six suspects are incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending their...
Sheriff’s department narcotics agents arrest 6 in Jones Co.
Officers recovered approximately $13,124 in cash, 3 handguns (1 stolen), 2 rifles, 388 grams of...
Hattiesburg man arrested on drug, gun charges
Firefighters found an overturned dump truck, which appeared to have been pulling a box truck.
Florida man dies in single-vehicle accident on I-59 in Jones Co.
-
Jones Co. man on trial found dead of apparent suicide
generic crash
Jones Co. wreck results in 1 fatality

Latest News

USM hosts Arkansas State for their homecoming football game.
Southern Miss Homecoming Weekend is finally here
Dyslexia
Mississippi educators attend Dyslexia Symposium in Hattiesburg
Two popular Laurel destinations ready to hold the 12th annual PDI reunion, which has grown so...
Hellfighters USA & PDI plan for annual block party in Laurel
Project costs about $20,000 to fix drainage issues.
Parking lot at Richton High School redone to fix flood issues