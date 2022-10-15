Cadets take part in ‘Financial Reality Fair’ at Youth Challenge Academy

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Cadets at the Youth Challenge Academy learned how to make smart financial decisions during YCA’s “Financial Reality Fair” on Friday.

Cadets learned about saving money and spending wisely at the event organized by the Mississippi Credit Union Association.

Each cadet received a simulation sheet with their listed job title, marital status and yearly income. Participants then visited several stations to spend their money on housing, food, utilities and entertainment. However, they had to spend according to how much money they earned.

“Many of (the careers) are random; some are chosen because, in life, we don’t necessarily know where life’s path will lead us, so we felt like it was really important for our students to understand that,” said Kimberly Gaut, a youth counselor at the Youth Challenge Academy.

Cadet Louis Arguelles of Ocean Springs said the information he learned would help him make better financial decisions in the future.

“Many people in here probably didn’t know how to budget money, how to save money, because I know I didn’t,” Arguelles said. “Because I would just spend it on something I didn’t need. So, it teaches some of us how to save money.”

Cadet Cedricius Vanburen of Jackson agreed.

“It’s a great experience for me because it’s teaching me more about life,” Vanburen said. “I see what other grownups go through. I’m only 17, so now, for me being at this Reality Fair, it’s a good experience.”

Friday’s fair was the second held at the Youth Challenge Academy.

