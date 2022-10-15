Win Stuff
Business venture expected to bring 60 new jobs

Wood-industry-based companies joining to bring 60 new jobs to Philadelphia area.
Wood-industry-based companies joining to bring 60 new jobs to Philadelphia area.(WILX)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Two companies with ties to the lumber industry are spending $8.14 million to set up operations in Mississippi.

The New York Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems & Components announced they will create a joint venture and take over the Richardson Molding facility in Philadelphia.

The new joint venture, known as New York Blower/KDS. is expected to create 60 “direct” jobs. The companies presently are renovating the facility’s interior and exterior and installing equipment.

The two companies manufacture batch and continuous lumber drying kilns, wood-waste heat plants and industrial air movement products.

According to a release from the Mississippi Development Authority, New York Blower/KDS selected Mississippi as the location of its new southeast operations because of the numerous sawmills that have announced new locations or expansions recently in the state.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building improvements, along with the City of Philadelphia, Neshoba County and Tennessee Valley Authority.

“When established companies like New York Blower and KDS choose to locate in Mississippi, it demonstrates their confidence in our transportation systems, workforce and our quality of life,” MDA Deputy Executive Director Laura Hipp said.

“MDA is glad to support this project as it will help create a more vibrant community through its significant investment and creation of dozens of new jobs.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

