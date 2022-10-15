Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

American Airlines flight evacuated due to fumes in cabin

Officials say a flight from Miami to Barbados was evacuated due to fumes in the cabin.
Officials say a flight from Miami to Barbados was evacuated due to fumes in the cabin.(TRAVELARIUM via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — An American Airlines flight from Miami to Barbados returned to the airport after fumes filled the cabin, officials said.

Flight 338 departed Miami International Airport on Wednesday night, but had to return due to a strong chemical odor coming from a passenger’s carry-on item, spokesman Greg Chin told The Associated Press.

Passengers and crew exited the plane on the airfield and were evaluated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Chin said. They were then bussed back to the terminal.

American Airlines said in a statement that all customers were offered hotel accommodations. The flight was rescheduled for Thursday morning.

It was not clear how many passengers were on the plane.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All six suspects are incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending their...
Sheriff’s department narcotics agents arrest 6 in Jones Co.
Officers recovered approximately $13,124 in cash, 3 handguns (1 stolen), 2 rifles, 388 grams of...
Hattiesburg man arrested on drug, gun charges
Firefighters found an overturned dump truck, which appeared to have been pulling a box truck.
Florida man dies in single-vehicle accident on I-59 in Jones Co.
-
Jones Co. man on trial found dead of apparent suicide
-
Truck catches fire on SB I-59 in Jones Co.

Latest News

WMC
Memphis honors lost lives on National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
Line judge Rusty Baynes (59) speaks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during...
AP source: Tom Brady fined $11K for attempted kick of Grady Jarrett
Cadets at the Youth Challenge Academy participate in a "Financial Reality Fair" Friday.
Cadets take part in ‘Financial Reality Fair’ at Youth Challenge Academy
Analysis: Most Miss. law enforcement agencies don’t comply with state law because of how they...
Analysis: Most Miss. law enforcement agencies don’t comply with state law because of how they report crimes