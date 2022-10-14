Your Friday is looking sunny and warm.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures will cool down into the mid 60s for those Friday Night Football Games. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.

This weekend will be beautiful. Saturday will be sunny and warm as highs warm up into the mid 80s during the afternoon. We’ll cool down into the upper 60s later in the evening.

Sunday will be warm with highs in the mid 80s and partly cloudy skies. Skies will become cloudy Sunday night with a few showers possible during the overnight hours as a cold front moves through the area.

Monday will be cloudy with a few showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Some of the coolest air of the season will move in for the middle of next week. Highs struggle to reach the mid 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight night lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.