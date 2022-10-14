Woman arrested for Hattiesburg Waffle House shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect is behind bars for a shooting at a Hattiesburg Waffle House that injured two earlier this year.

Officers with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested 28-year-old Kadijah King on Friday, Oct. 14. She is charged with aggravated assault in connection to the July 30, 2022, shooting at the Waffle House on Hardy Street.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the shooting occurred after a verbal altercation between two women grew violent. Private security personnel attempted to intervene in the fight before the shot went off.

Two individuals involved in the incident were treated for injuries at a local hospital and later released.

Officers booked King into the Forrest County Jail to await her first court appearance.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.