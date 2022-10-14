Win Stuff
Woman arrested for Hattiesburg Waffle House shooting

U.S. Marshalls arrested 28-year-old Kadijah King in connection to the July 30, 2022, shooting...
By Ame T. Posey
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect is behind bars for a shooting at a Hattiesburg Waffle House that injured two earlier this year.

Officers with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested 28-year-old Kadijah King on Friday, Oct. 14. She is charged with aggravated assault in connection to the July 30, 2022, shooting at the Waffle House on Hardy Street.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the shooting occurred after a verbal altercation between two women grew violent. Private security personnel attempted to intervene in the fight before the shot went off.

Two individuals involved in the incident were treated for injuries at a local hospital and later released.

Officers booked King into the Forrest County Jail to await her first court appearance.

