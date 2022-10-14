Wayne-Sanderson Farms ups donation to $1 million for MSU research mill

OAKWOOD, Ga. (WDAM) - By doubling up on its previous contribution, Wayne-Sanderson Farms has cut nearly in half the cost of a research feed mill facility planned for Mississippi State University.

A second donation of $500,000 toward the research mill brings the company’s total contribution to construction to $1 million.

The donation has MSU’s department of poultry science closing in on the halfway mark for funding the new multimillion-dollar research mill facility.

“We’re proud to continue our support as Mississippi State gets that much closer to reaching their goal,” said Clint Rivers, Wayne-Sanderson Farms president and CEO. “Every aspect of the poultry business, from educational leadership to scientific research, is positively impacted by the MSU program, and we’re glad to do our part.”

The endowment comes on the heels of the recent merger of Wayne Farms and Sanderson Farms. Both companies were long-time supporters of the MSU poultry program, ranked by industry leaders as one of the top programs in the nation.

Poultry is the top agricultural commodity in Mississippi, contributing nearly $2.7 billion to the state’s economy in 2021 and ranking sixth nationally in broiler production.

The new feed mill is part of a department-wide facility expansion and upgrade campaign underwritten by university funds and donations from Wayne-Sanderson Farms and other industry leaders.

Recent modernizations as part of the overall upgrade to the poultry research unit include renovated poultry houses, research labs and an automated processing plant to support the school’s vertically-integrated “farm to processing” poultry science program format.

When completed, the new mill will feature nearly 5,000 square feet of interior processing space featuring grinding, batching, pelletizing and bagging systems. The new area also will offer additional space for ingredient and finish feed storage, as well as areas for outside grain storage areas.

An on-site feed mill also will expand university poultry nutrition and feed manufacture research capabilities for existing degree program majors and minors, while adding the potential for new feed manufacture programs.

“We are appreciative to Wayne-Sanderson Farms for their continued support of poultry teaching, research and service at Mississippi State,” said Scott Willard, dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and director of the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station.

“This additional gift places us one step closer to building a state-of-the-art mill to improve nutrition and feed manufacturing research and, most importantly, train the next generation of poultry leaders.”

