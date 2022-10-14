Win Stuff
Water levels dip for Pine Belt rivers due to Midwest drought

Due to drought throughout the Midwest United States, many local rivers are at some of their lowest points.
By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Due to drought throughout the Midwest United States, many local rivers are at some of their lowest points.

“I would say, on an average day when there’s not a bunch of rainfall, the leaf river sits around the 4 ft. water level height measured by a hydrology gauge,” said Shawn Harris with the Piney Woods Conservation Group. “Right now, it’s sitting at 2.4 ft., so 1.5 ft. lower than it normally would be.”

The levels have taken a drastic turn from just a few weeks ago.

“Literally a month and a half ago, we saw the Pearl River crest and cause major flooding in Jackson, major water and sewer issues there where it didn’t have enough pressure,” said Harris. “People didn’t have clean water to drink, and now we’re at all-time historic lows.”

With these low levels, many local rivers, including the Leaf and Bouie, hardly see recreational traffic.

“Normally, on the weekends, I’ll see 10-15 kayakers,” said Gabe Shemper, who lives along the Bouie River. “Here lately, the water is down real low, and we haven’t seen much action. Maybe one or two people here or there.”

Though the levels are low, people do not need to avoid the rivers. On the contrary, Harris encourages using the river at this time because the bottom can be seen, making it easier to maneuver.

