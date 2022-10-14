Win Stuff
Truck catches fire on SB I-59 in Jones Co.

-
-(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle was engulfed in flames on Interstate 59 Friday morning.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle fire on southbound I-59 at the 78-mile marker around 11 a.m.

The Southwest Jones and South Jones Fire & Rescue departments also responded to the scene.

The vehicle, which was reportedly a Chevy 1-ton truck, was located near the Sanford Road exit ramp.

firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames.

According to MHP, no injuries were reported on the scene.

The truck received major damage.

The fire is believed to have been caused by the transmission overheating.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

