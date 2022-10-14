Win Stuff
Tickets go on sale for “Boom Box Battle”

The proud and powerful marching bands from Jackson State University and Southern University to face off Friday, Oct. 28, at HASA/Smith-Wills Stadium in Jackson.(BP Craddock)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Hank Aaron Sports Academy Public Affairs

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On the eve of a Southwestern Athletic Conference football showcase between Jackson State University and Southern University, the renowned bands from each institution will square off.

The “Boom Box Battle of the Bands” will pit JSU’s “Sonic Boom” against Southern’s “Human Juke Box” at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at HASA/Smith-Wills Stadium.

JSU, Visit Jackson and The Hank Aaron Sports Academy announced Friday that tickets for the “Boom Box Battle” were on sale.

“Boom Box Battle” tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.etix.com

The Tigers and Jaguars will face one another on the football field the following day, Oct. 29,

