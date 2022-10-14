Sumrall senior takes a ride for National Teen Driver Safety Week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Many parents remember the first time they got behind the wheel, but are you prepared for your teenager to sit in the driver’s seat?

According to the National Road Safety Foundation, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death nationwide for teens between 15-18 years old.

David Reich from the safety foundation said this is why National Teen Driver Safety Week is the perfect opportunity for parents to talk about safe driving habits with their teenagers.

“It’s a chance for us to remind parents that they need to talk to their young drivers about different safety issues,” said Reich. “Getting keys to a car is a great responsibility, but before we give the keys, it’s on us as parents to talk to our kids and lay down some rules.”

Sumrall High school senior Riley Davis said she remembers the first time she got a set of car keys in her hand.

“I was excited, obviously,” said Riley. “Once I got into a car to drive by myself, I was very nervous, but I was excited to be able to do my own thing and drive by myself without my parents being with me.”

With impaired driving, speeding and distracted driving all being top teen driver safety risks, Riley’s dad, Andy Davis, said he made sure to give her a few safety tips before the then 16-year-old headed out the door.

“Watch out for others is the main thing, you know,” said Andy. “Just when she thinks she’s doing everything right, then you got to watch out for other drivers and just know you can get hurt and to be real careful.”

Chuck Cameron, a driver’s ed instructor of 25 years, said with technology being a constant distraction for teenagers nowadays, putting their cell phones away is another tip at the top of the safety list.

“Put your cell phones away,” said Cameron. “If you feel like you need to talk or text somebody, pull over, stop and do that. The second thing, the more people in the car, the more dangerous it is, so try to limit the number of friends you have riding with you.”

National teen Driver Safety Week runs from Oct. 16-22.

