Saucier man killed uncle after fighting over bicycle, officials say

Timothy Bullock Jr.
Timothy Bullock Jr.(Harrison County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After further investigation, an argument over a bicycle is what led to the murder of 57-year-old Charles Reuben Bullock in Saucier.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office first received a call from a witness about a fight between Bullock and his nephew, Timothy Bullock Jr. While deputies were making their way to the scene, a second call was made by the witness to inform officers that Timothy had shot Charles with a shotgun and gone home, which was nearby.

Deputies arrived to the scene and interviewed the witness, who stated Timothy and Charles got into an argument over a bicycle. At one point, Timothy grabbed one of the bicycles and started slamming it on the ground towards the witness’ vehicle. The altercation became physical, and once the fight was over, Timothy went home.

He returned a short time later with a gun, stating, “Don’t run, I’m going to kill you.” Charles and the witness retreated into the house as Timothy approached the back door. The witness then recalls hearing Timothy say, “I’m not scared of him,” and opening the door. A single gunshot was fired, and Charles stumbled into the witness’ arms. The witness fled the scene in an attempt to get to a phone so she could call for help.

Deputies also interviewed Timothy, who told the witness to “come talk about [their] bicycle.” Timothy went on to confirm that he fought his uncle and returned to the property with a shotgun to “get his riding gear.” He also confessed that he “shot him” with bird shot.

Timothy was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and charged with First Degree Murder.

