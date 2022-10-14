Win Stuff
‘Rocky Horror Picture Show,’ featuring Hattiesburlesque, showing at Saenger Theater

-
-(Hattiesburg Convention Commission)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Let’s do the time warp again!

With a jump to the left and a step to the right, the Rocky Horror Picture Show, featuring Hattiesburlesque, returns to Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater tonight, Friday, Oct. 14.

The “Rocky Horror Block Party” is set to kick off the event at 6:30 p.m., followed by doors opening to the theater at 7:30 p.m. The movie (Rate R) is expected to start at 8 p.m. with a performance by the Hattiesburlesque and a costume contest on the Saenger state.

Show prop bags will also be available for purchase, which include:

  • newspaper,
  • water pistols,
  • rubber gloves,
  • noisemakers,
  • toilet paper,
  • champagne flutes,
  • party hats and
  • playing cards.

*(No outside props are allowed into the theater.)

For those who do not know, the Rocky Horror Picture Show follows a stranded couple’s night in a castle full of unusual characters. Mischief and hilarity ensue as the two find themselves amid a bizarre party and a twisted science experiment.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters for the costumes contest. Prizes will be awarded.

Tickets are $5 and can be bought HERE.

