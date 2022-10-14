Richton’s inaugural Barbeque & Blues Festival set for Saturday

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Richton may be known as the “little town with two red lights,” but soon, the streets will be filled with people from all over the Pine Belt.

If you love good music and great food, Richton is the place to be on Saturday as the town holds its inaugural Barbeque & Blues Festival.

More than 5,000 people attended last year’s fall festival. However, the blues festival is one of the community’s most anticipated events yet, and organizers predict an even bigger crowd.

Presented by the Richton Front Street Association, the festival will run from 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday, Oct. 15.

“So, a lot of businesses were concerned with our last event,” said Parker Thoms, a Richton Front Street Association member. “We had food trucks and a car display, which did attract a lot of people. A lot of people were concerned with all the food trucks that it would affect the rest of the businesses in town. We actually saw what a lot of these businesses do in a weekend, they were doing triple that in one day.”

The small town with big dreams hopes that while people are having fun, they recognize what Richton has to offer.

“We truly are more than just a little pass-through town,” said Kasey Brewer, owner of the Restored Magnolia Boutique. “All of our local businesses, all of the store owners, we have big hearts. We love to work with the public, and we just want to offer our services to the public.”

The festival will include vendors from all over the state and will feature a BBQ competition, costume contest and live music from acts such as T. Bone Pruitt, The Thomas Jackson Orchestra, A Different Shade of Blue and more.

Thoms and Brewer encouraged people to come out, bring their families, and, most importantly, have fun.

