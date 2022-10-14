Petal to give city first responders ‘well-deserved’ pay raise

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Friendly City’s continued growth has also meant a growing need for more first responders.

Around 11,000 people now live in the City of Petal, and with more residents come more emergencies.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said with the growing city’s general budget at $9.2 million, the police and fire departments can put more in their personnel’s pockets.

“We have actually been growing, and that’s a good thing, so we need to address things like pay,” said Ducker. “You get the right people on the bus; you want to make sure they are in the right seats and make sure you are paying them a competitive wage, and that’s something you want to constantly look at.”

Ducker also said the city could support these pay raises from the 3% restaurant tax.

“That allows us to allocate and take care of our recreation department, take care of commitments over there,” said Ducker. “It does have a freeing effect as well. It has allowed us to go in and address, with the growth that we have, our police department and our fire department.”

Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry said the pay raises help the department more than fill pockets.

“Ability to pay those people is good for recruiting,” said Hendry. “It’s harder to recruit if you don’t have adequate pay, and that’s why it is important in all the first responders - EMS, fire and police. If you can’t pay, there’s also going to be somewhere else they can go and make more money.”

Hendry said you couldn’t put a price tag on helping someone in need in this line of duty.

“When they call 911, we just know we are going to a call, but for them, they are living in an emergency, and it’s a lot different to them,” said Hendry. “We are used to going to emergencies, but they aren’t used to having them. So we have to treat them with respect and dignity, and it’s good to see somebody is glad you came, that’s glad you are there to help.”

Petal Police Chief Matthew Hiatt requested pay raises for his department, including $60,000 for the assistant chief, $54,000 for captains, $50,000 for lieutenants and $45,000 for officers.

Both the police and fire chiefs will now have an annual salary of over $60,000.

