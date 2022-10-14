Penguin visits the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Have you ever seen a penguin ... in the Pine Belt?

During WDAM 7′s Midday show on Friday, Oct. 14, at noon, some of our staff members will get the chance to meet an African penguin up close and personal.

This visit is hosted by the Mississippi Aquarium in recognition of International African Penguin Awareness Day, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 15.

On Saturday, the Mississippi Aquarium is hosting Penguins and Pops, a fundraiser for the aquarium’s African penguin conservation efforts. It will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the Aquarium’s walkway, which is located in Gulfport, Miss.

The event will include a chance for attendees to take a photo with one of Mississippi Aquarium’s 11 African penguins and get a frozen treat from Pop Brothers.

The cost for a photo and pop is $12. A general admission ticket to Mississippi Aquarium is not required for the event; however, guests must purchase a separate general admission ticket to enter Mississippi Aquarium and view the mermaids. No advanced tickets are being sold.

Penguins and Pops is a first-come, first-served event.

International Penguin Awareness Day occurs annually on October 15 to highlight the struggle of the species listed as highly endangered. The African penguin is at risk of becoming extinct in the wild within the next 15 years.

To learn more about African penguins, here are some facts provided by the Mississippi Aquarium:

Scientific name: Spheniscus demersus

Population: 25,000 breeding pairs

Weight and heights: 3.0 kg – 3.3 kg, 60 cm

Lifespan: 20 years

Conservation status: Endangered

Population Trend: Decreasing

According to the conservation group Penguins International, there are currently 18 recognized species of penguins in the world. Ten of these species are threatened, meaning they are either vulnerable or endangered of becoming extinct.

Mississippi Aquarium is home to a colony of 11 African penguins. They are members of the banded group of penguins also known as the Black-footed Penguins.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.