‘North Forrest VFD Haunted Forest’ opens Friday night

By Brandy McGill
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s that time of year when you pay money to scream at the top of your lungs.

If that’s what you are into, you’ll be able to do so during the Fridays and Saturdays leading up to Halloween night.

Friday, Oct. 14, is the opening night for the “Haunted Forest” at the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department. The nearly 40-minute maze is put together all by volunteers.

For 32 years, the Forrest County Fire Coordinator Chip Brown said this has been the biggest fundraiser for the department.

“100 percent of the proceeds go back into the fire department and into the community,” said Brown. “All of our actors are volunteers. Everyone who comes out and builds this over the summer volunteer all their hours we couldn’t do it without them. And we couldn’t do it without our community and those who come to be scared every night.”

Tickets are $20 each, and gates open at 7 p.m. but prepare to be in line by 6 p.m.

you can find more on how to purchase a ticket, click HERE.

If you’re looking for more thrills, here’s a list of other “haunted” attractions in the Pine Belt.

This list will be updated if more informaiton is provided.

