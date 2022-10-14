Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

‘Largest Pumpkin Carving in the Gulf South’ returns for 11th year

For just $10, participants received a pumpkin and carving tools to make a masterpiece.
By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Spooky season is upon the Pine Belt yet again.

The 11th annual “Largest Pumpkin Carving in the Gulf South” event hosted by the Avenues Alliance took place Thursday, Oct. 13, at Hattiesburg’s Keg and Barrel.

For just $10, participants received a pumpkin and carving tools to make a masterpiece.

“The money goes to pay for the pumpkins,” said Betsy Mercier with the Avenues Alliance. “The rest of the money sustains our Halloween events we host for different events during the month of October. The Avenues Alliance is the organization that puts this event on, and we hope to continue to grow Halloween events throughout the city of Hattiesburg to provide everyone the opportunity to celebrate the season.”

Three children and adult age group winners were selected as winners by a panel of judges, each winning their own bowl of Halloween candy.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This story will be updated when more informaiton is provided.
Woman’s body found in Laurel identified, mother charged with murder
The Hattiesburg Police Department said the accident happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection...
Cyclist killed in South 40th accident identified
Officers recovered approximately $13,124 in cash, 3 handguns (1 stolen), 2 rifles, 388 grams of...
Hattiesburg man arrested on drug, gun charges
All six suspects are incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending their...
Sheriff’s department narcotics agents arrest 6 in Jones Co.
(Source: MGN)
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.

Latest News

Water levels down nearly 50% in local rivers.
Water levels dip for Pine Belt rivers due to Midwest drought
Due to drought throughout the Midwest United States, many local rivers are at some of their...
Water levels dip for Pine Belt rivers due to Midwest drought
For just $10, participants received a pumpkin and carving tools to make a masterpiece.
Hattiesburg eatery hosts 'Largest Pumpkin Carving in the South'
Giving back to your community and having a good time go hand and hand, especially in the Pine...
Pine Belt entrepreneur hosts ‘Sneaker Ball’ to give back to community