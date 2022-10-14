‘Largest Pumpkin Carving in the Gulf South’ returns for 11th year

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Spooky season is upon the Pine Belt yet again.

The 11th annual “Largest Pumpkin Carving in the Gulf South” event hosted by the Avenues Alliance took place Thursday, Oct. 13, at Hattiesburg’s Keg and Barrel.

For just $10, participants received a pumpkin and carving tools to make a masterpiece.

“The money goes to pay for the pumpkins,” said Betsy Mercier with the Avenues Alliance. “The rest of the money sustains our Halloween events we host for different events during the month of October. The Avenues Alliance is the organization that puts this event on, and we hope to continue to grow Halloween events throughout the city of Hattiesburg to provide everyone the opportunity to celebrate the season.”

Three children and adult age group winners were selected as winners by a panel of judges, each winning their own bowl of Halloween candy.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.