Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players

Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for its varsity team.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Jared Goffinet and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - A high school in Kentucky says it is canceling the rest of the football season for its varsity team.

On Tuesday, Bellevue High School Athletic Director Jim Hicks announced that the school made the decision because the team has a limited number of healthy players available.

Hicks said the safety of the players at Bellevue High School is their No. 1 priority.

The athletic director shared that the school looks forward to the return of varsity football in 2023.

Bellevue High School has joined other programs that have also recently canceled their football seasons.

Last month, officials at Okemos High School in Michigan said they canceled their remaining games because of health concerns regarding players.

A school district in Nebraska also made a similar decision at Lincoln Northwest High School in September.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This story will be updated when more informaiton is provided.
Woman’s body found in Laurel identified, mother charged with murder
The Hattiesburg Police Department said the accident happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection...
Cyclist killed in South 40th accident identified
Officers recovered approximately $13,124 in cash, 3 handguns (1 stolen), 2 rifles, 388 grams of...
Hattiesburg man arrested on drug, gun charges
All six suspects are incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending their...
Sheriff’s department narcotics agents arrest 6 in Jones Co.
(Source: MGN)
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
Interim Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O'Farrell, second from right, talks to city...
Racist remarks could spell trouble for LA political maps
Giving back to your community and having a good time go hand and hand, especially in the Pine...
Pine Belt entrepreneur hosts ‘Sneaker Ball’ to give back to community
Police in Raleigh are investigating a shooting incident near the Neuse River Greenway.
Mayor: 5 killed by N. Carolina shooter, suspect ‘contained’