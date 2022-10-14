Boil water notice in Stringer affects approx. 100 residents

STRINGER, Miss. (WDAM) - Approximately 100 Stringer residents are under a boil water notice tonight.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, Stringer Water Works issues a boil water notice for the area around County Road 21 and County Road 8. The affected area stretches south from the intersection of CR21 and CR211 to the intersection of CR21 and CR8, past Mossville Fire Department, to the end of the line.

Stringer Water Works said they would notify customers once the notice has been lifted.

