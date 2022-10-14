Bobcats cruise to 48-3 win over Southwest

Jones College Sports Information

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - It was over early here Thursday night at Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field.

The No. 4 Jones Bobcats had a pair of pick sixes en route to a 34-0 first quarter lead and went on to crush the Southwest Bears, 48-3.

The victory clinches a playoff berth for the Bobcats. Jones is now 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the MACCC South Division.

Jones got started quickly when quarterback Alan Follis (West Jones) found Ashton Nickelberry (Brandon) for a 61-yard touchdown pass on the game’s second play from scrimmage. The extra point attempt failed and the Bobcats led 6-0 with 14:20 left in the opening quarter.

The Bears then took the kickoff and drove for a first down at the Bobcat 19-yard line. Facing a third and 10, Southwest quarterback Chris Roberson’s pass was intercepted by Lardarius Webb Jr. (Jackson Academy) a yard deep in the end zone. Webb returned it all the way to the Southwest 30 to set up the Bobcats’ second score.

Two plays later, Robert Henry (Lumberton) scored on a 30-yard run and Yohan Thompson’s (Adams County Christian School) extra point made it 13-0 with 9:27 to play in the first quarter.

Later in the quarter, Bobcat linebacker Ricky Willis (Harrison Central) intercepted a pass and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown. Thompson’s extra point made it 20-0 with 5:33 to play in the opening quarter.

On Jones’ next possession, the Bobcats drove 61 yards in six plays. Quarterback DJ Smith (Greenville Christian) connected with Qua Sanders (West Lowndes) for a 6-yard touchdown pass and Thompson’s PAT made it 27-0 with 2:14 to play in the first period.

On Southwest’s next possession, defensive back Quintin Sterling (Oak Grove) picked off a Bear pass and ran it in from 31 yards for a touchdown. Thompson’s conversion gave Jones a 34-0 lead with 39 seconds still to play in the first quarter.

The score remained that way until the second half.

Southwest’s only points of the evening came after the Bears recovered a Bobcat fumble at the Jones’ 18-yard line. Four plays later, Tres Ladner booted a 32-yard field goal to make 34-3 with 9:12 to play in the third quarter.

The Bobcats would put together a 64-yard, 13-play drive to start the fourth quarter. Smith hit Nickelberry with a 23-yard touchdown pass and Thompson’s extra point made it 41-3 with 11:42 to play in the game. The game went to a running clock at that point because of point differential.

Jones’ final touchdown ended a 62-yard, five-play drive. Smith threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Houston Johnson (Pascagoula) and Thompson’s extra point concluded the scoring with 4:21 remaining.

Nickelberry had four receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Sanders had four catches for 42 yards and a score and Johnson had two catches for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Henry had 56 yards on 15 carries and had a touchdown. He now leads the nation with 972 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Smith completed 12-of-18 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Follis was 8-of-13 for 119 yards.

Raymond Collins (Harrison Central) and Javarian Jenkins (Oak Grove) each had six tackles. Josh Belk (Fort Lawn, South Carolina) and Jonathan Wiltz (Columbia) each had a sack. Wiltz had 1.5 tackles for loss.

As a team, Jones had 18 first downs, 116 yards rushing, 317 yards passing and 433 yards of total offense. The Bobcats limited the Bears to eight first downs, 72 yards rushing, 112 yards passing and 184 yards of total offense. Jones forced 10 Southwest punts.

The Bobcats are allowing just 13.7 points per game, which tops the MACCC and ranks fifth in the MACCC. Jones is allowing just 246.6 yards per game, which leads the MACCC and ranks eighth in the NJCAA.

The Bobcats will visit Mississippi Delta for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on Oct. 20.

Southwest, 2-5 overall and 1-4 in the division, hosts Pearl River on Oct. 22.

