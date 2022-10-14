Authorities: Suspect posed as nurse to steal from hospital staff

Authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say posed as a nurse in...
Authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say posed as a nurse in Louisiana and Mississippi to gain access to secure areas of a hospitals, then steal from hospital staff.(St. Landry Crime Stoppers)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Lafayette authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say posed as a nurse to gain access to secure areas of a hospital, then steal from hospital staff.

Lafayette Crime Stoppers says the suspect stole a nurse’s wallet on Sept. 1, then used multiple cards to make approximately $1,000 in purchases at various locations.

Authorities say the suspect has also been seen committing the same crime in New Iberia, Opelousas and Morgan City - as well as in Mississippi.

St. Landry Crime stoppers said a similar incident happened there on Sept. 19. The say a woman who works at a hospital noticed her wallet was missing when she returned home. She had put her purse in a locker at the hospital, from where it was stolen. The purse was found later in the hospital, but her credit cards and $150 were missing. The suspect is also accused of making two transactions over $9,000.

Lafayette Crime Stoppers

Iberia Crime Stoppers

Morgan City Police Department

St. Landry Crime Stoppers

Authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say posed as a nurse in...
Authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say posed as a nurse in Louisiana and Mississippi to gain access to secure areas of a hospitals, then steal from hospital staff.(St. Landry Crime Stoppers)
Authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say posed as a nurse in...
Authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say posed as a nurse in Louisiana and Mississippi to gain access to secure areas of a hospitals, then steal from hospital staff.(St. Landry Crime Stoppers)
Authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say posed as a nurse in...
Authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say posed as a nurse in Louisiana and Mississippi to gain access to secure areas of a hospitals, then steal from hospital staff.(St. Landry Crime Stoppers)
Authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say posed as a nurse in...
Authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say posed as a nurse in Louisiana and Mississippi to gain access to secure areas of a hospitals, then steal from hospital staff.(St. Landry Crime Stoppers)
Authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say posed as a nurse in...
Authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say posed as a nurse in Louisiana and Mississippi to gain access to secure areas of a hospitals, then steal from hospital staff.(St. Landry Crime Stoppers)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Boil water notice in Stringer affects approx. 100 residents

Updated: seconds ago
|
By WDAM Staff
Approximately 100 Stringer residents are under a boil water notice tonight.

News

Pine Belt entrepreneur hosts ‘Sneaker Ball’ to give back to community

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Brandy McGill
Giving back to your community and having a good time go hand and hand, especially in the Pine Belt.

News

Petal to give city first responders ‘well-deserved’ pay raise

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marissa McCardell
The Friendly City’s continued growth has also meant a growing need for more first responders.

News

Experience Columbia prepares for a merry, magical Christmas once again

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hayes
Experience Columbia, the city’s premier holiday celebration, is getting ready to open once again.

Latest News

News

Petal Fire Dept. marks 100th year of Fire Prevention Week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marissa McCardell
Established in 1922, this week marks the 100th year of National Fire Prevention Week.

News

Teen girl allegedly solicits teen boy to kill relative, officials say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Two teenagers have allegedly confessed to their involvement in a deadly shooting that happened late Wednesday night, Oct. 12.

News

Pine Belt entrepreneur hosts ‘Sneaker Ball’ to give back to community

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Giving back to your community and having a good time go hand and hand, especially in the Pine Belt.

News

Petal to give city first responders ‘well-deserved’ pay raise

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Friendly City’s continued growth has also meant a growing need for more first responders.

Forecast

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 10/13

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 10/13

News

Petal Fire Dept. marks 100th year of Fire Prevention Week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry said this week is a time to educate your household on fire safety.