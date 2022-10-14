Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

11-year-old bowls perfect 300 game

Tatum Lee is the youngest person to bowl a sanctioned 300-game in North Dakota. (Source: KFYR)
By Sara Berlinger and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARK, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) – An 11-year-old bowling prodigy in North Dakota is rolling an impressive resume.

Tatum Lee is the youngest person to bowl a sanctioned 300-game in the state, according to KFYR.

“I threw the ball, and my mind kind of blanked out just hoping it could hit the pins,” Tatum said. “When the last pin fell, I turned around -- I was super excited, and I just saw everybody cheering.”

Tatum said he started bowling for fun, but others quickly realized he had talent.

“Whenever I would throw a strike or have a good game, they would say, ‘That’s amazing! How do you do that?’” Tatum explained.

The 11-year-old said he started bowling in tournaments and usually rolls 30 games a week for practice.

His dad plays in an adult bowling league and says his team wishes they could recruit Tatum to the team.

Copyright 2022 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All six suspects are incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending their...
Sheriff’s department narcotics agents arrest 6 in Jones Co.
Firefighters found an overturned dump truck, which appeared to have been pulling a box truck.
Florida man dies in single-vehicle accident on I-59 in Jones Co.
Officers recovered approximately $13,124 in cash, 3 handguns (1 stolen), 2 rifles, 388 grams of...
Hattiesburg man arrested on drug, gun charges
-
Jones Co. man on trial found dead of apparent suicide
After conducting a search of the vehicle, the deputy found a crystal-like substance in the...
80-year-old woman arrested on drug charges in Jones Co.

Latest News

FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs'...
Dolly Parton among honorees at Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy ceremony
A man walks past a display of destroyed Russian military vehicles during the Defender of...
Putin: Call-up of Russian reservists to finish in 2 weeks
Police allege a woman killed and dismembered her landlord over an eviction notice.
Woman allegedly dismembered landlord, police say
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical