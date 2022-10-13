Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

West Point Baptist Church to host fall festival

West Point Baptist Church is scheduled to hold its Fall Festival on Oct. 31
West Point Baptist Church is scheduled to hold its Fall Festival on Oct. 31(West Point Baptist Church)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - West Point Baptist Church may have had to bump their Fall Festival by a few days to the end of the month.

But that only means the two-hour celebration will fall on Halloween.

The West Point festival now is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, on the Hartfield campus, 184 Hartfield Road, Hattiesburg.

“This is our church’s effort to provide a safe and family-friendly alternative to Halloween,” said Calvin Bogan, Youth Pastor.

The free festival will feature inflatables, game trucks, ‘trunk or treat and a game truck.

All are welcome to attend for an evening of fellowship and fun.

For more information about West Point’s Fall Festival, please contact Director of Communication Courtney Carver at ccarver@thewpbc.org or visit thewestpointchurch.org.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This story will be updated when more informaiton is provided.
Woman’s body found in Laurel identified, mother charged with murder
The Hattiesburg Police Department said the accident happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection...
Cyclist killed in South 40th accident identified
Officers recovered approximately $13,124 in cash, 3 handguns (1 stolen), 2 rifles, 388 grams of...
Hattiesburg man arrested on drug, gun charges
(Source: MGN)
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say

Latest News

Midday Headlines 10/13
Midday Headlines 10/13
Firefighters found an overturned dump truck, which appeared to have been pulling a box truck.
Florida man dies in single-vehicle accident on I-59 in Jones Co.
All six suspects are incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending their...
Sheriff’s department narcotics agents arrest 6 in Jones Co.
Lisa English, 50, of Laurel.
6 arrested on drug charges in Jones Co.