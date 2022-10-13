West Point Baptist Church to host fall festival

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - West Point Baptist Church may have had to bump their Fall Festival by a few days to the end of the month.

But that only means the two-hour celebration will fall on Halloween.

The West Point festival now is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, on the Hartfield campus, 184 Hartfield Road, Hattiesburg.

“This is our church’s effort to provide a safe and family-friendly alternative to Halloween,” said Calvin Bogan, Youth Pastor.

The free festival will feature inflatables, game trucks, ‘trunk or treat and a game truck.

All are welcome to attend for an evening of fellowship and fun.

For more information about West Point’s Fall Festival, please contact Director of Communication Courtney Carver at ccarver@thewpbc.org or visit thewestpointchurch.org.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.