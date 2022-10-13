Waveland mayor Mike Smith prepares for second kidney transplant

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Good news for a Gulf Coast mayor.

Just this week, Mike Smith was approved by Ochsner’s organ transplant department for a potentially life saving operation.

“As bad as you feel most of the time, don’t give up. Just hang in there, it gets better,” said Mayor Smith.

Smith has worked for the city for almost four decades. Now, he’s retiring to focus on his health. After battling polycystic kidney disease , he underwent a kidney transplant in back in September 2015.

Now, he’s facing another round of surgery after his kidney failed.

“It’s like, ‘here we go again.’ The anti-rejection medicines has caused a toxicity in my kidney and that’s what caused it to lose function over time. I hate it because it was a good kidney. Now I’m on medicine that doesn’t do that,” said Smith.

Oftentimes, patients rarely meet donors face-to-face.

Smith’s donations are coming from those who love him most.

“My wife tested and my sister tested. Luckily, I was able to get my sister’s kidney in 2015. I’ve been blessed to get my wife’s this time,” said Smith. “‘43 years ago, you got my heart. Now, you’re getting my kidney,’ so I thought that was pretty nice. It’s very special that she even wants to do this let alone even being able to do this,” said Smith.

And with this new addition, he’s saying goodbye to a familiar role. This is Smith’s last term in office as mayor. He plans to carry out duties and responsibilities until January 2023.

“In my entire adult life has been working for the city of Waveland and the citizens. I don’t care where you go or who you talk to, they’re very kind and compassionate,” said Smith.

A date for Smith’s surgery is not scheduled at this time.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.