USM president learns to pirouette, jeté and arabesque

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The interim president at the University of Southern Mississippi got into the Homecoming spirit Wednesday by taking a dance class at USM.

President Joe Paul participated in the introduction to ballet class at the USM Theater and Dance Building. He was invited to take part in all the ballet moves by instructor Jackie Beth Shilcutt.

“I envy (the students’) flexibility, their sense of rhythm and their athleticism, but happy to be a part of it for just one morning,” Paul said.

USM is accredited in all fields of the arts, including dance, theater, art and design and music.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.