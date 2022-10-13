Win Stuff
Teen girl allegedly solicits teen boy to kill relative, officials say

By Bria Gremillion and Raley Pellittieri
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two teenagers have allegedly confessed to their involvement in a deadly shooting that happened late Wednesday night, Oct. 12.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting at The Highland Club Apartment Homes, which is located on Jefferson Highway not far from Highland Road, around 11 p.m., in which a woman was shot and killed.

Officials identified the victim as Markeshia Stone, 33.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting...
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting allegedly involving two teenagers that left one woman dead.(WAFB)

Deputies apprehended the suspect, a 16-year-old boy, near the residence. He was reportedly booked into the juvenile detention center on charges of second-degree murder and juvenile in possession of a firearm.

According to the sheriff’s office, the alleged shooter admitted to his involvement and told homicide detectives that a 16-year-old girl, who is a relative of the victim, solicited his help in killing the victim.

Detectives took the girl into custody, where she confessed to her part in having the victim killed, added the sheriff’s office.

Officials said she will be booked into the juvenile detention center on a charge of principal to second-degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

