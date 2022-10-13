Win Stuff
Southern Miss bringing back homecoming ‘Pomping’ tradition

In honor of homecoming week, Southern Miss is bringing back a Golden Eagle campus tradition for the first time in five years.
By Marissa McCardell
Oct. 12, 2022
Eight houses in Greek Life are participating in the “pomping” competition, where members decorate wooden frames with tissue paper. This year’s decorations will be in the theme, “You’re so Golden.”

Ashley Lankford, Student Government Association president, said the Southern Miss tradition dates back to the 40′s.

“So our alumni were very passionate about this event,” said Lankford. “A lot of them came back and told me personally, and several others of our other SGA members, that they were really excited about doing this back whenever it was a really big thing. So since COVID happened, we kind of didn’t have the opportunity to be here; you know, you don’t have the hands. So, people just kind of didn’t necessarily buy into the Homecoming traditions as much, but now that we are back on campus, we have the opportunity to bring back super fun traditions.”

Judges will score the pomping stands on Thursday night, and the winning house will receive a trophy.

The stands will also be showcased in the homecoming parade on Saturday.

