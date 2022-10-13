Sheriff’s department narcotics agents arrest 6 in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested six individuals overnight during a narcotics search warrant issuance at a home on Houston Road.

Those arrested include the following:

Lisa English, 50, of Laurel: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of paraphernalia

Kaitlyn Windham, 24, of Ellisville: Possession of paraphernalia

Tisha Hughes, 42, of Laurel: Possession of paraphernalia

Richard Franklin, 31, of Laurel: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of paraphernalia and public intoxication

Kelvin Nixon, 25, of Heidelberg: Possession of paraphernalia

Chad Fletcher, 39, of Laurel: Possession of paraphernalia

*(A name listed above does not mean this person is guilty of the crime they have been charged with.)

All six suspects are incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending their initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

“Our narcotics agents have been very busy this week making arrests of those involved with illegal narcotics,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We don’t intend to let up so as they say, stay tuned for more news.”

