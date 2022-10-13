Sheriff’s department narcotics agents arrest 6 in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested six individuals overnight during a narcotics search warrant issuance at a home on Houston Road.
Those arrested include the following:
- Lisa English, 50, of Laurel: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of paraphernalia
- Kaitlyn Windham, 24, of Ellisville: Possession of paraphernalia
- Tisha Hughes, 42, of Laurel: Possession of paraphernalia
- Richard Franklin, 31, of Laurel: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of paraphernalia and public intoxication
- Kelvin Nixon, 25, of Heidelberg: Possession of paraphernalia
- Chad Fletcher, 39, of Laurel: Possession of paraphernalia
*(A name listed above does not mean this person is guilty of the crime they have been charged with.)
All six suspects are incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending their initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.
“Our narcotics agents have been very busy this week making arrests of those involved with illegal narcotics,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We don’t intend to let up so as they say, stay tuned for more news.”
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.