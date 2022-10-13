Win Stuff
Poinsettias on their way to full bloom at Vesely’s Nursery

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Sumrall, Miss. (WDAM) - The holiday season is just around the corner, and poinsettias are on their way to full bloom.

Right now, at Vesely’s Nursery, the poinsettias are still green. They have been growing since June and will continue to grow until late November, when their leaves turn red.

“The red leaves are called the bracks,” said Teresa Gammel, the owner of Vesely’s Nursery. “The bloom is the yellow part that’s in the center of the poinsettia that opens up.”

Gammel has been working in the nursery business for over 40 years. In her experience, poinsettias need 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness to grow to their best potential.

The greenhouse will soon be red with poinsettias for everyone to enjoy this holiday season, and Gammel said her true enjoyment comes from seeing others happy.

“If I can do something to make people happy and make the world a better place, that is the satisfaction I can get out of the poinsettias,” she said.

The poinsettias at Vesely’s Nursery will be ready to ship out the week of Thanksgiving.

